Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Decreases Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $18,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 897.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 151,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 135,886 shares during the last quarter. Freed Investment Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,557,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,786 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,815,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,094,000.

ONEQ stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,858. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.24. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $55.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

