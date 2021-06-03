Atria Investments LLC Acquires 4,821 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 393.8% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $101.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

