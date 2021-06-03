Atria Investments LLC Acquires 4,123 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,083,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,936,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $224.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.12 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82.

