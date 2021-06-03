Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 62,063 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,663,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,748,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,374,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $304.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $188.93 and a 1-year high of $316.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.85.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

