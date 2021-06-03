Critical Review: Transphorm (TGAN) and Its Peers

Transphorm (OTCMKTS: TGAN) is one of 151 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Transphorm to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Transphorm alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Transphorm and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00 Transphorm Competitors 2103 8302 15433 644 2.55

Transphorm currently has a consensus target price of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 93.39%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 9.36%. Given Transphorm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Transphorm is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Transphorm and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $11.37 million -$17.91 million -8.46 Transphorm Competitors $3.36 billion $591.82 million 18.75

Transphorm’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm N/A N/A N/A Transphorm Competitors -23.41% 1.78% 0.85%

Summary

Transphorm rivals beat Transphorm on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.