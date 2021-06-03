Atria Investments LLC Has $7.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 22.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $185.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.16. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $145.41 and a 52 week high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

