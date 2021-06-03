Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17 billion-$4.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.320-9.370 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $443.36. 3,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit has a one year low of $274.19 and a one year high of $447.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $410.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

