UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,963 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $174,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.35.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $406.52. 39,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,335. The company has a market cap of $383.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $395.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

