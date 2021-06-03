Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will announce $1.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Ardelyx posted sales of $1.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $19.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.91 million to $26.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $109.85 million, with estimates ranging from $97.38 million to $117.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX remained flat at $$6.90 on Monday. 2,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,375. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $681.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,208 shares of company stock worth $84,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,606,000 after acquiring an additional 60,320 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,176,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 479,307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 360,514 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 209,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

