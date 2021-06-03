Extended Stay America Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,178 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,558% compared to the typical volume of 252 call options.

STAY opened at $19.90 on Thursday. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.74.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

STAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,726 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 104,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.