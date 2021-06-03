Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $16,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 55,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,674. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.42. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $117.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.16.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

