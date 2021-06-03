Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 4,909 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $23,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.04. 174,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,183,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.95. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZN. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

