Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 9.5% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.01. 20,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,390. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $190.24 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

