Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 697,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $373,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth $1,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

NASDAQ:STLA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,018. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Stellantis had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Stellantis will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.3813 per share. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

STLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. AlphaValue raised Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.