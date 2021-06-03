Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Critical Survey

Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Paradigm Medical Industries alerts:

Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Paradigm Medical Industries and Teleflex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Teleflex 0 0 9 1 3.10

Teleflex has a consensus price target of $462.90, suggesting a potential upside of 18.83%. Given Teleflex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teleflex is more favorable than Paradigm Medical Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and Teleflex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Teleflex $2.54 billion 7.18 $335.32 million $10.67 36.51

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Paradigm Medical Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A Teleflex 10.98% 15.71% 7.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Teleflex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teleflex beats Paradigm Medical Industries on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Medical Industries

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. develops, manufactures, sells, and markets medical devices for the early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders in the United States. The company offers P-2000 biometric analyzer A-scans and P-2500 A-scans/pachymeters; P2700 A/B and P37-II A/B scans; blood flow analyzers for the detection and management of glaucoma and other retinal vascular disorders; P2200 pachymeter and P-2500 A-scan/pachymeters; and LD 500 and LD700 autoperimeters. It also provides corneal topographers, such as PARAVUE 300 for diagnostic and contact lens applications, as well as SURVEYOR 500 for cornea and anterior segment; PARAMAX, which analyzes the functionality of ganglion cells and identifies glaucoma suspects; P60 and P60 ACI ultrasound biomicroscopes; and PARACAM 1000, a non-contact endothelial microscope, as well as software and accessories. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. The company also offers interventional products, which consists of various coronary catheters, structural heart therapies, and peripheral intervention and cardiac assist products that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded catheters, Guideline and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. It provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. The company also offers interventional urology product comprises the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; and respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings. It provides urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management services. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Paradigm Medical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradigm Medical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.