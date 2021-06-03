Atria Investments LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $9,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,952,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,103,000 after acquiring an additional 250,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 764,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after acquiring an additional 55,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,039,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $139.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $89.15 and a 12 month high of $140.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.35.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

