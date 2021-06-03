Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Oncorus worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88. Oncorus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 23,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $376,173.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,420 shares in the company, valued at $581,627.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,899 shares of company stock valued at $730,344.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Oncorus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

