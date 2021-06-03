AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $55.14 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

