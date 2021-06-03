Zcoin Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,508.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.47 or 0.07233349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $709.29 or 0.01841883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.15 or 0.00491187 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00177965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.00 or 0.00781635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.21 or 0.00475764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00435869 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

