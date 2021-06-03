MintMe.com Coin Trading Up 15% Over Last 7 Days (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $428,192.07 and $2,952.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,508.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.47 or 0.07233349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $709.29 or 0.01841883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.15 or 0.00491187 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00177965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.00 or 0.00781635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.21 or 0.00475764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00435869 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MINTMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.