Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $1,563.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00081767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00023296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.48 or 0.01011408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00051979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.20 or 0.09260779 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

