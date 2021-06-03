Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will report earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.45. Installed Building Products posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $7.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

In other news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,696,307.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,364.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after purchasing an additional 260,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $23,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $16,722,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $17,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.80. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

