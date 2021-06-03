AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 1,577 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,581,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,280,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $77.21 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31.

