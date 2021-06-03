FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,544 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,537 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $80,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.59.

NYSE:FDX opened at $306.57 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $127.29 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

