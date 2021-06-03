EAM Global Investors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

EAM Global Investors LLC lessened its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,326 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 167,264 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their price target on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Shares of AR opened at $13.01 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.69. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 4.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.