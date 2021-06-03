Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $32,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $216,328,000 after buying an additional 1,004,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $255,245,000 after buying an additional 941,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $166.58 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of -58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.18.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

