Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to post $44.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.49 million and the lowest is $42.50 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $31.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $196.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.74 million to $222.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $320.98 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $458.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%.

GBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Shares of GBT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.60. 733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,265. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Grace Capital raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 131,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 393,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after acquiring an additional 540,580 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

