Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Gap Up to $78.21

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.21, but opened at $81.25. Tucows shares last traded at $81.25, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tucows in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $863.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.71.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.71%.

In related news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $325,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,933.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tucows by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tucows by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tucows by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tucows by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

