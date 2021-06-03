AXT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,806 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,444% compared to the average volume of 71 call options.

AXTI traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,053. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.23 million, a P/E ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 2.30. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AXT will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $438,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,550 shares of company stock worth $1,655,368 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after buying an additional 107,677 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after buying an additional 305,305 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 80,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.