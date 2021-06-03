Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires Shares of 3,200 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Twitter by 22.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $57.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 0.74. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,756,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

