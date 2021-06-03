AMG National Trust Bank Invests $3 Million in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,690,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 235,708 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 985,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 41,308 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 210,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 59,081 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,149,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.69.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.