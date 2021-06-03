3,450 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 685.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after buying an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $208,802,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $56,315,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,154,963 shares of company stock worth $55,521,269 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

