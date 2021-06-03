$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will report sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $768.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ZG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.36.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.06. 1,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,431. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 710.48, a P/E/G ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

