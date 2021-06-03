$33.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report sales of $33.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.93 billion. Anthem posted sales of $29.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $135.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 billion to $135.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $147.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $145.82 billion to $149.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Mizuho upped their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.50.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,628 shares of company stock valued at $40,844,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Anthem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 3.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $1.92 on Monday, reaching $395.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.15. Anthem has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.