PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64.

PAGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

