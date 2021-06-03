Grin Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.18 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Grin has a total market capitalization of $30.56 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,543.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,787.54 or 0.07232170 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $712.39 or 0.01848258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.70 or 0.00492171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00177824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.39 or 0.00779355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.22 or 0.00475369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.04 or 0.00435964 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 74,824,980 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

