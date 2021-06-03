Voyager Token (VGX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.82 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00007859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $673.35 million and approximately $13.82 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00082274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.26 or 0.01012517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00052182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.25 or 0.09268067 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

