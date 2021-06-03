Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys New Shares in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.27. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $115.15.

