3,450 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Acquired by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 496.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 101,852 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $3,912,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 635.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,415 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper stock opened at $71.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.93.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

