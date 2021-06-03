NewHydrogen (NASDAQ:NEWH) & Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Financial Comparison

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) and NewHydrogen (NASDAQ:NEWH) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Raven Industries and NewHydrogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raven Industries $348.36 million 4.63 $18.88 million $0.88 51.03 NewHydrogen N/A N/A -$140.54 million N/A N/A

Raven Industries has higher revenue and earnings than NewHydrogen.

Profitability

This table compares Raven Industries and NewHydrogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raven Industries 6.53% 9.37% 7.55% NewHydrogen N/A N/A -7,477.85%

Risk & Volatility

Raven Industries has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewHydrogen has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Raven Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NewHydrogen shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Raven Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of NewHydrogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Raven Industries and NewHydrogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raven Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00 NewHydrogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Raven Industries presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.16%. Given Raven Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Raven Industries is more favorable than NewHydrogen.

Summary

Raven Industries beats NewHydrogen on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc., a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields. Its products include application controls, GPS-guidance steering systems, field computers, automatic boom controls, machine automation, information management tools, and injection systems, as well as Slingshot, a communications platform for its ag retailers, custom applicators, and enterprise farms; and services comprise high-speed in-field Internet connectivity and cloud-based data management. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution partners. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for geo-membrane, agricultural, construction, and industrial applications; and offers design-build and installation services for plastic films and sheeting. This segment sells its products directly to end-customers and through independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment offers high-altitude stratospheric platforms, technical services, and radar systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness capabilities to governmental and commercial customers in the aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets. Raven Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About NewHydrogen

BioSolar, Inc. engages in developing clean energy technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company focuses on developing silicon alloy-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries. It develops an electrolyzer technology to lower the cost of green hydrogen. It plans to engage with lithium-ion battery manufacturers and identify licensing partners in the electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and grid electrical storage industries to market its products. The company was formerly known as BioSolar Labs, Inc. and changed its name to BioSolar, Inc. in June 2006. BioSolar, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, California.

