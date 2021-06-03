Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 94,751 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,371,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,751 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.74% of News worth $111,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 258,209 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of News by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,343,000 after purchasing an additional 64,635 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of News by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of News by 3.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth about $323,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWSA. UBS Group cut News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

News stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -287.86 and a beta of 1.57. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

