Bytom One Day Volume Tops $23.95 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Bytom has a total market cap of $123.54 million and $23.95 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.70 or 0.00492171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00011496 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000687 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,681,600,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,434,315,082 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

