MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $22.31

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.31, but opened at $21.49. MAG Silver shares last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 11,061 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently commented on MAG. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.
The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.
MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
