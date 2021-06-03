MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $22.31

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.31, but opened at $21.49. MAG Silver shares last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 11,061 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAG. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

