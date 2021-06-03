Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 248,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.79. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $14.04.

In other Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund news, VP Michael A. Perry bought 8,568 shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $115,496.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,391.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

