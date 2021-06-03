Stewart Information Services Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Stewart Information Services has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of STC traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,047. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.05. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

