Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 876.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $24.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,397.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,325. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,295.98. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total transaction of $145,842.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,754.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,109 shares of company stock worth $100,133,253 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

