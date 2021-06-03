Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Down to $44.19

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.19, but opened at $41.62. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $36.08, with a volume of 138,318 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBBY. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

