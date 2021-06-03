TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Gap Down to $48.18

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.18, but opened at $45.95. TPI Composites shares last traded at $44.98, with a volume of 1,097 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.89.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $83,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,668 shares of company stock worth $8,915,316 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.