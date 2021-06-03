ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Gap Down to $8.27

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $7.94. ReneSola shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 697 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ReneSola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.29 million, a P/E ratio of 137.83 and a beta of 2.29.
ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
