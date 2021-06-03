-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

SAIL opened at $44.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.14 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Norges Bank bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,038,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after purchasing an additional 765,625 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,955,000 after purchasing an additional 570,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 521,579 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $24,463,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

